Here’s the first Google Pixel Fold teardown [Video]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 6 2023 - 7:59 am PT
Following yesterday’s durability test, there’s now a teardown video of the Pixel Fold that takes a look at everything but the flexible display.

This teardown from PBKreviews starts by applying heat to and prying off the cover screen and back plate, with the camera bar attached to the glass. Unlike perimeter clips on regular Pixel phones, only adhesive is responsible for securing those components.

The first 3,332 mAh / 12.93 Wh battery, with pull tabs, is directly underneath the display. The front-facing camera that supports Face Unlock is on the same boards as the under-display proximity sensor. 

The right side of the Pixel Fold is also home to the first vibration motor (which is sandwiched between the camera and battery), top speaker, SIM card reader, earpiece speaker, and antenna board. 

On the left side, you first have to remove the graphite film to see the 1,489 mAh / 5.78 Wh battery. The main board houses the triple camera array with the USB-C port soldered on at the bottom. It’s supported by a copper vapor chamber underneath for heat dissipation.

A second vibration motor is found toward the bottom, while there’s also the bottom speaker, mmWave antenna, and foldable display camera on that side. With all that removed, we see the flexible cables connect the left and right components.

This teardown does not remove the Pixel Fold foldable display, which would require heating up the bezel/border and then the flexible screen.  

