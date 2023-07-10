YouTube wants to hear your complaints about its Premium subscription

As it has done for the smart TV experience and Music, YouTube is now asking for feedback about YouTube Premium with a poll on top issues and complaints.

The subject of the poll on Twitter is: “What issues do you experience the most?”

On the technical front, there are “download errors,” “still seeing ads,” and “bad recommendations.” That’s quite straightforward, but “still seeing ads” could be a query about whether people are bothered by native advertising and sponsorships. I’d argue that people recognize the difference between those types and ads served by YouTube, but the company did note the following when podcasts in YouTube Music launched: “Premium & Music Premium members may experience host-read endorsements or sponsorship messages when listening to podcasts.”

A few minutes after tweeting, “bad recommendations” is in the lead, though that seems more like a general piece of YouTube feedback.

🗣️we want to hear from our Premium members✨what issues do you experience the most?



(if you have any other feedback & feature requests, drop us a comment!) — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 10, 2023

The fourth poll option is “limited plan options” with an accompanying money bag emoji. YouTube Premium today costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually. A Family plan with up to five members is $22.99/month after the most recent hike, while students can get it for $6.99/month.

The tweet ends by saying that you can tweet out any “other feedback & feature requests.”

In terms of functionality, no ads, background plays, and offline downloads are the core subscription features. More recently, there have been 1080p Premium and co-watching in Google Meet. You also get YouTube Music Premium, artist/musician afterparties, the ability to test features ahead of time, and some extended free trials.

More on YouTube Premium: