Deals: Motorola razr+ sees first discount at $100 off, NVIDIA Shield TVs from $125, more

All of today’s best deals are now live as we’re into our second day of the Prime Day action. On tap, the first-ever discount has gone live on Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone at $100 off. That’s joined by a pair of rare discounts on the latest NVIDIA Shield TV streamers from $125, as well as a procession of Chromebook offers from $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone sees first discount

While just about every other Android smartphone has gone on sale for Prime Day, it’s time for the latest and greatest from Motorola to take the stage. The new Motorola razr+ was just revealed last month, and now it’s on sale for the very first time. Open to all shoppers – not just Prime – the new foldable sells for $900. Down from $1,000, you’re looking at the only chance so far to save. Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro hits $170

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro streaming media player. Still marking one of the first price cuts in the past twelve months, the company’s flagship home theater upgrade now arrives with a $170 sale price. You’d more regularly pay $200, with today’s offer delivering $30 in savings. It’s also now a new 2023 low, and matching the best price of all-time. You’re looking at an extra $10 in savings from our previous mention from back in February, too.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A recent update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $124.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 to mark a new 2023 low. This is also only the third price cut of the year, much like the flagship offering. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too.

ASUS Cloud Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip falls to new $590 low

Here come the Prime Day Chromebook discounts. With some of the best prices to date on recent modes from Acer, Lenovo, ASUS, and other top brands, models now start from $180 and ship free across the board. A favorite has the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip for $590. Typically fetching $700, you’re now looking at a new all-time low. Today’s $110 discount is only the second chance to save period, and lands as the first markdown of 2023. It’s also $70 under our previous mention. This model just launched last fall and arrives not only as an all-time low, but also the first discount yet on any of the new Cloud Gaming Chromebooks. This Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip from ASUS arrives with a 15.6-inch HD display and comes backed by a 144Hz touchscreen. All powered by the Intel i5 processor, there’s also a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM that enable Chrome OS to handle multitasking on top of its cloud gaming capabilities that you can read all about in our launch coverage. Three USB-C slots round out the package alongside HDMI, SUB-A slots, and a microSD card reader.

