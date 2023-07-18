 Skip to main content

Google launches new AR Space Invaders game with Taito on Android and iOS

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 18 2023 - 8:17 am PT
The classic retro game Space Invaders is celebrating its 45th Anniversary this year, and with that is also coming the release of a new AR title from Google and Taito which is available now on Android and iOS.

Announced in a blog post on The Keyword, Space Invaders: World Defense is a free-to-play mobile game that’s similar in concept to Pokemon Go, Ingress, and more. The AR game takes players into the real world around them to battle invaders as they spawn on rooftops, around buildings, and just from the sky all over town. Players work together to take down the invaders across the globe.

Taito, the game’s developer, explains:

As a member of the elite pilot force, you’ll defend your area from invasion in a first-of-its-kind immersive game experience. Engage in missions across dimensions from Augmented Reality to the parallel Invader world. Success will earn you a spot on the High Scores as well as special bonuses and power ups.


Google notes that the game is powered by ARCore and uses the Geospatial API to bring Space Invaders to life. The gameplay can even adapt to the time of day or your local weather conditions.

Space Invaders: World Defense is available now on both Android and iOS from the Play Store and the App Store, respectively.

