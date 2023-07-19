Leaked posters showcase a much-improved Galaxy Z Fold 5 case and colorful S Pens

Perhaps the trickiest thing about the S Pen and Z Fold cases of years past has been the bulk and awkward S Pen slot approach. This year, leaked images show off a Galaxy Z Fold 5 case that seems to have addressed that issue, and added some serious color.

Posted via Threads, Ishan Agarwal uploaded several new marketing poster images, showcasing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. While the latter photos are undeniably well done, the first is what really catches out eye.

In the image, there are two Galaxy Z Fold 5‘s sitting side by side, both clad in Smasung’s official Z Fold 5 foldable case. What first stands out is the much less obtrusive S Pen slot. In previous generations, the S Pen sleeve – though improved – was bulky and got in the way of use. Of course, the company added the ability to remove the holster when not needed.

Now, however, the Z Fold 5 case seems to house a press-fit slot that rises only a centimeter or two off of the flat rear surface. The back panel is level with the peak height of the camera lenses on the Fold 5, which extends all the way over to the edge of the device. Because of this, the S Pen slot can be necessarily deep without such an aggressive hump.

Alongside the improved look, the colorful S Pens themselves are hard to miss. The last time we had a colorful pen was with the Note 9, which used the same lime green colorway. The Fold 5 on the left houses a salmon-colored S Pen that looks fantastic.

Samsung is set to debut the Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in only a matter of days, so we’re uncertain of any pricing changes to each case and whether or not a colored S Pen will be an additional sum of money over the generic dark grey we’re used to. Reservations are still open for $50 in credit when the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are announced.