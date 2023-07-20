Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra leaks again with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, eSIM support [Gallery]

We’re less than a week out from Samsung’s next big Unpacked event, but the leaks keep coming, now including a fresh look at the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and its powerful spec sheet.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Ultra series started with the debut of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in early 2022, a behemoth of an Android tablet that offered a 14.6-inch display and top-tier specs. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will be similarly bold in its offer according to a new leak.

According to images and a spec sheet posted by Evan Blass on Twitter before Samsung quickly removed it, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will include the same 14.6-inch AMOLED display and a similar overall package, though with some improvements littered throughout.

Upgrades on Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra include an 8MP ultrawide camera, up from 6MP, alongside the 13MP main sensor. The same 11,200 mAh battery is used, as is the same 12GB of RAM on the 512GB model and the duo of 12MP front-facing cameras housed within a display notch. Another big upgrade comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, up from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. That’s the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, too, which is faster than the chip found in most other devices.

Interestingly, the 5G variant of Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra we’re seeing here also packs support for both a physical SIM card and an eSIM. While cellular isn’t new, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra only offered support for a physical SIM.

Beyond that, Blass’s leak gives us a further look at images of the upcoming slate, showing an overall identical design, and even the same keyboard/stand case and S Pen.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is one of several devices Samsung will launch at Unpacked next week, with the list also including Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Samsung is offering reservations now for all of these devices with a $50 credit that can be applied to the cost of the device.

