Google Play Games PC Beta now available in 121 markets, adds keyboard remapping

Following the last big expansion, Google has brought the Play Games for PC Beta to “more than 60 new regions across Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.”

This expansion took place over the past few weeks and brings the total to 121 regions. In late May, Play Games for PC was available in 56 countries for a significant doubling. Google wants to bring its gaming ecosystem beyond phones, tablets, and Chromebooks by leveraging synced game progress and libraries.

On the content front, Google touts hundreds of games as being available, including: “Cookie Run: Kingdom, Eversoul, Summoners War, Homescapes, Evony: The King’s Return, Call of Dragons and Arknights.”

One of our newest additions is Free Fire MAX, which is now available in Malaysia and Taiwan and launching to more regions in the coming weeks

Google also cited an update wherein “hundreds of millions of additional PC users” can now try Play Games. We’ve reached out for more details, with the current minimum and recommended specs listed here.

The last update today is keyboard remapping to “customize which keys you want to use as controls and match them to your gameplay preferences.” This is “available for select games on compatible devices.”

