YouTube TV price drops temporarily for new users

YouTube TV’s price has more than doubled since Google first debuted the service, but despite that it still offers a compelling experience for live TV streaming. Now, though, new YouTube TV users can get a discount on their first few months.

Currently, YouTube TV is offering new users a discounted rate of $64.99 per month, down from $72.99 per month. That discount rolls the price back to the service’s earlier rate before a price hike earlier this year.

The lower price only kicks in for a subscriber’s first three months, at which point the service will jump back up to $72.99 per month going forward, making this roughly a $25 discount over the course of three months. That’s not exactly a massive discount, but it’s a solid offer for a service that rarely gets any sort of price drop. As CordCuttersNews points out, you can also combine this with a three-week trial, as well as a $50 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket through September 9.

This temporary YouTube TV price cut is only available if you sign up before August 10, so you’ll need to act quickly. You can sign up now at tv.youtube.com.

