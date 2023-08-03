Chrome for Android red arrow bug prompting unneeded beta update

On Thursday, Chrome for Android started prompting users with a red arrow to update the browser even though a new version is not currently available.

Some Android users – we’ve seen the issue on devices running Android 13 and 14 – are seeing a somewhat ominous red arrow in the top-right corner, including on Chrome’s New Tab Page. Tapping opens the overflow menu and reveals an “Update Chrome” message noting how a “Newer version is available.”

That in itself is the standard message that Google uses to encourage people to install updates if they are a few versions behind in order to have the latest features and security patches.

Today, tapping that prompt opens the Chrome Beta Play Store listing even though you’re on the latest stable release (version 115.0.5790.166 was released yesterday afternoon and is currently rolling out).

Additionally, there is no beta channel update, and those installing it as a second browser will not see the prompt go away in their main one. The red arrow update warning remains in Chrome’s overflow menu.

Google will presumably pull this warning shortly, but otherwise, there’s nothing users need to do, and they are not in any particular danger.

