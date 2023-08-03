 Skip to main content

Chrome for Android red arrow bug prompting unneeded beta update

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 3 2023 - 4:04 pm PT
4 Comments

On Thursday, Chrome for Android started prompting users with a red arrow to update the browser even though a new version is not currently available.

Some Android users – we’ve seen the issue on devices running Android 13 and 14 – are seeing a somewhat ominous red arrow in the top-right corner, including on Chrome’s New Tab Page. Tapping opens the overflow menu and reveals an “Update Chrome” message noting how a “Newer version is available.”

That in itself is the standard message that Google uses to encourage people to install updates if they are a few versions behind in order to have the latest features and security patches.

Chrome update red arrow
Chrome update red arrow

Today, tapping that prompt opens the Chrome Beta Play Store listing even though you’re on the latest stable release (version 115.0.5790.166 was released yesterday afternoon and is currently rolling out).

Additionally, there is no beta channel update, and those installing it as a second browser will not see the prompt go away in their main one. The red arrow update warning remains in Chrome’s overflow menu.

Google will presumably pull this warning shortly, but otherwise, there’s nothing users need to do, and they are not in any particular danger.

More on Chrome:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google C…
Chrome 115

Chrome 115

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com