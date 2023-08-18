Google Home app now lets you set a timer when pausing Wi-Fi individually

Google Home 3.5 is rolling out with an update to Wi-Fi controls that lets you set increments when pausing the internet connection to a specific device.

Today, opening a Device information page lets you Prioritize or Pause. Similar to how it’s already possible with the former, the latter now lets you set a pause duration: 30 minutes, 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours, or Indefinite. (The shortest and longest options are unavailable when prioritizing and would make for nice additions.)

As such, you don’t have to remember to manually unpause later. If you want to end it early, just tap the tile. Previously, you could turn on/off internet connectivity by setting up Family Wi-Fi. This was not a very fast process, as you have to add or edit device groups.

Meanwhile, this update also makes a small tweak to the icons for points and Family Wi-Fi (version 3.4 on the left and 3.5 on the right).

Google Home 3.5, with this update to Wi-Fi pausing, is widely available on iOS and still rolling out to Android via the Play Store today.

More on Google Home: