 Skip to main content

Google Home app now lets you set a timer when pausing Wi-Fi individually

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 18 2023 - 2:51 pm PT
0 Comments

Google Home 3.5 is rolling out with an update to Wi-Fi controls that lets you set increments when pausing the internet connection to a specific device.

Today, opening a Device information page lets you Prioritize or Pause. Similar to how it’s already possible with the former, the latter now lets you set a pause duration: 30 minutes, 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours, or Indefinite. (The shortest and longest options are unavailable when prioritizing and would make for nice additions.)

As such, you don’t have to remember to manually unpause later. If you want to end it early, just tap the tile. Previously, you could turn on/off internet connectivity by setting up Family Wi-Fi. This was not a very fast process, as you have to add or edit device groups.

Google Home Wi-Fi pause

Meanwhile, this update also makes a small tweak to the icons for points and Family Wi-Fi (version 3.4 on the left and 3.5 on the right).

Google Home 3.5, with this update to Wi-Fi pausing, is widely available on iOS and still rolling out to Android via the Play Store today.

More on Google Home:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Home

Google Home
Google Nest Wifi

Google Nest Wifi

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com