This is not the Pixel Watch 2

Yesterday we reported that the Pixel Watch 2 hit the Google Play Console which confirmed the specs and more of the upcoming sequel. In that listing was also a picture, but that picture was not the Pixel Watch 2.

The image you see above was attached to the listing of the Pixel Watch 2 (codename “Eos”) in the Google Play Console. The image shows a smartwatch that looks identical to the original Google Pixel Watch and has the same analog watch face.

It looks identical because that is the original Pixel Watch.

We know this because, in the Play Console, Google has a listing for the original Pixel Watch which uses the same picture.

That should be confirmation enough, but beyond that, these listings all use the exact same URL and file name for the image in question (r11btwifi does use a different URL). So, if it’s not abundantly clear already, the image seen above is not the Pixel Watch 2.

Basically…

Of course, this isn’t to say you should expect something different for Google’s smartwatch sequel. The second Pixel Watch will indeed likely have the exact same design as it’s using the same display size and Google has to stick with the same band connector too. There’s a good chance we could see some other tweaks – we also reported that Pixel Watch 2 will switch to aluminum – but we still haven’t seen the product at this point.

