 Skip to main content

Google Photos rolls out ‘new editor’ redesign on the web

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 21 2023 - 10:05 pm PT
0 Comments

Following the large screen Android tablet and Chromebook redesign, Google Photos on the web has been updated with a new editor.

A contextual Suggestions tab now appears first with options like Enhance, Warm, and Cool. If you’re a Google One subscriber, you might also see Portrait light, Blur, Sky, Color, and HDR. This was first announced in June

Aspect Ratio is next with a more significant update. Instead of jumping into a fullscreen crop tool, you can select from: Free, Original, Square, 16:9 (9:16), 5:4 (4:5), 4:3 (3:4), and 3:2 (2:3). These presets are easier to access than the previous dropdown menu approach. You can then drag to adjust, while rotation controls appear at the bottom, along with Reset. 

Adjust now shows all sliders immediately instead of grouping by Light, Color, and Pop. Each is accompanied with an icon from the Android/iOS app. 

Filters, which was previously the first tab, now appears last. 

  • Google Photos new editor
  • Google Photos new editor
  • Google Photos new editor

We’re seeing this redesign widely rolled out with a blue “Try the new editor” message when opening a picture. The large screen Google Photos editor now have UI/UX parity across mobile and desktop.  

More on Google Photos:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Photos

Google Photos

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com