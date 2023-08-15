Google Photos updated with new navigation bar, scrapbook-like ‘Memories,’ generative AI

Google Photos is launching one of its first big updates in a while, with a new redesigned navigation bar and revamped “Memories” rolling out starting today.

Announced in a post on The Keyword, Google says that a new update to Google Photos on mobile will introduce a new “scrapbook-like” view for the existing “Memories” feature. This update will allow users to see photos and videos that are grouped together based on specific days or events, as well as certain topics.

“Memories” have existed in Photos for quite some time, both in notifications and through a stories-like carousel at the top of your photo library, but this new update gives them much more prominence by adding a specific tab for the feature to the app’s navigation bar. The new navigation bar has four tabs – Photos, Memories, Library, and Search. This removes the existing “Sharing” tab that has been in place for a while, as this is the first navigation update Google Photos has made in years.

Importantly, though, this redesign is only launching in the United States at first. Google says that it will expand globally in the “coming months” but starts rolling out in the US today.

You can see the new scrapbook style for “Memories” and a peek at the new navigation bar in the demo below.

Today, we’re introducing the new Memories view, a home for your memories that is automatically curated and organized with the help of AI. This scrapbook-like timeline lets you easily relive, customize and share your most memorable trips, celebrations and daily moments with your loved ones.

Beyond the new UI, Google says it is also launching a few other features for Memories.

This includes the ability to “co-author” Memories with other users by inviting them to collaborate and add their photos and/or videos to the album. Another new feature coming is the ability to share Memories as a video for messaging apps or social media.

Google is also adding a touch of generative AI within Google Photos. This will take the form of helping you to create titles for memory albums, with a “Help Me Title” button that can analyze the album and create a title for it. Google does note that this feature is experimental, and you’ll need to be signed up for other Google Labs features to try it out.

