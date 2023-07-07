Google Photos adds 12 new video effects for Pixel, Google One 

While we wait for Magic Editor, Google Photos is adding new effects to make videos “pop” with one of 12 different styles that just requires a tap.

The current Google Photos video editor on phones, which dates back to 2021, lets you trim/stabilize, crop/rotate, adjust (brightness, contrast, etc.), apply filters (Eiffel, Playa, etc.), and mark up (pen/highlighter). There’s now a new “Effects” tab with 12 options:

Dust mix

Paper tear

B&W film

Lomo

Light leak

Film mood

Chromatic

Fish eye

Vintage

Layouts

Retro film

Poster

Each comes with a style preview in the thumbnail, but you can very quickly just apply them to your clip and see it in action.

Meanwhile, the video editor in the Google Photos app on Chromebooks was recently also overhauled, while the general UI has been optimized for tablets with a side pane layout.

Google announced yesterday that these new video effects are rolling out in the Photos app for Pixel owners and Google One subscribers.

Add a touch of creativity to your videos with new effects that make them pop. Effects start rolling out now for Pixel owners and #GoogleOne members. pic.twitter.com/9t57YS8CAd — Google Photos (@googlephotos) July 6, 2023

More on Google Photos: