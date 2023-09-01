Deals: New Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra $120 off, Bose Labor Day offers, and more

Today’s best deals are kicking off with an upgraded 512GB configuration on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra pro-grade tablet experience. We then move over to the now even more affordable Galaxy A53 5G handset at a new all-time low with $150 in savings and end up at the annual Bose Week Labor Day sale, the latter of which is loaded with discounts on its world-class ANC earbuds and headphones, smart speakers, and much more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new pro-grade 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $1,200

Joining ongoing deals on the more compact S9/+ models, Best Buy has now dropped the price on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB model down to $1,199.99 shipped. Regularly $1,320 directly from Samsung and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is a solid $120 price drop and the lowest we can find right now. This price is also matched directly at the Samsung online storefront as well. The new Samsung new S9 series tablets just debuted back July as the brand’s latest flagship Galaxy Tabs. The Ultra model on sale here today boasts a 14.6-inch display with 512GB of storage as well as 12GB of RAM for a more pro-grade setup than the S9/+ models. For a complete breakdown of what to expect and what’s new this time around with the S9 lineup, head straight on over to our feature impressions piece.

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 hits new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. This 128GB smartphone normally sells for $450 but is now dropping down to $299.99 shipped. The $150 in savings arrives to match the all-time low set only twice before, both back at the very beginning of the year in January. Today’s offer is $50 under previous discounts, too. Samsung’s most recent budget-friendly handset is now even more affordable, delivering a series of mid-range specs like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Exynos 1280 chipset. Packed into the IP67 water-resistant casing, there’s a 5,000mAh battery which can be refueled via the 25W fast charging-enabled USB-C port. Samsung rounds out the package with the inclusion of microSD card expansion. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look at the experience.

Bose Week Labor Day sale now live with up to $200 in savings

The Bose Week sale is now live in celebration of Labor Day weekend. The sale event runs from now through September 4, 2023 and features a range of its popular noise cancelling headphones, speakers, home theater gear, smart glasses, and more. The deals start from $95 shipped and deliver up to $200 in savings. Headlined by its latest model in-ear wireless buds known as the QuietComfort Earbuds II (get a closer look in our launch coverage), you’ll also find solid offers on its world-class ANC over-ears cans, portable Bluetooth speakers, and sound bars, as well as some interesting bundle offers combining speakers and headphones alongside its fabric case cover. Everything can be found right here alongside some highlights below:

