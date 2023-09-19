One UI 6 beta is rolling out the Galaxy S22 series

As Samsung gets closer to finalizing One UI 6 with Android 14 for a full release, the company is still rolling out beta versions to certain devices. The Galaxy S22 is the latest phone to be granted access to the One UI 6 beta.

After a set of false starts, Samsung initially released the One UI 6 beta to certain users with the Galaxy S23 series. This launch happened around a month ago, and since then, we’ve seen the beta expand to a number of devices. Most notably, it’s hit both the high-end S23 lineup as well as the widely available A54 and A34.

Starting today, Samsung is also launching One UI 6 in its beta form on the Galaxy S22, so users with that device can try the new software and give a little feedback to the company if they wish. This rollout includes access to the beta on the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. It can be accessed simply by heading to the Samsung Members app and hitting the One UI 6 card at the top.

The One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S22 will bring a lot of little refinements to Android 13 as a whole. The Quick Panel has a new look that makes it a little easier to navigate, and the overall UX is tweaked to make the One UI experience more enjoyable. The update isn’t a complete overall as we’ve seen in the past, but it makes welcomed adjustments.

Initially, this release will follow a familiar pattern we’ve seen before. First, users in South Korea will have access to the latest software version. As time goes on, the beta on the S22 lineup is likely to expand to the US, Germany, and other regions.