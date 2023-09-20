Hands-on: This Pixel Tablet stand fixes two of the dock’s biggest problems [Gallery]

Google’s Pixel Tablet is a fun mix between a smart display and a tablet, with a dock that gives the tablet power and better speakers. However, the included dock is limited in a handful of ways, including locking the Pixel Tablet into a single viewing angle. Thankfully, though, an official “Made for Google” accessory fixes that.

The Pixel Tablet has resided on my desk for the past few months, and in that time, it’s been a wonderful companion for handling voice commands, smart home commands, and just watching content through YouTube and various streaming services.

But, since I started using the Pixel Tablet, I’ve had two big gripes with the included dock.

For one, and as mentioned, it’s not adjustable, and that’s the express goal that the Wasserstein stand for Pixel Tablet fixes. And, in the little bit of time I’ve been trying it out, it does that job well.

You can adjust the angle by 40 degrees, making the tablet’s screen completely vertical up and down or at a much flatter angle when pushed all the way in the other direction. It’s that vertical position that’s useful in my case, as the dock’s default position puts it just right to where I constantly get a bit of glare from my overhead ceiling light. But having an adjustable angle means that, no matter where the tablet is, you’ll be able to get the best angle for your particular use case.

Beyond that, though, the other big problem that Wasserstein’s Pixel Tablet stand fixes is the weight of the dock.

The dock itself is rather light, and as a result, gravity can’t overpower the magnets when you try to remove the Pixel Tablet. This always leads to an annoying little game of trying to figure out how best to remove the tablet from the dock. Wasserstein’s stand, though, has a good grip on the dock and quite a bit of weight, which means that it’s way easier to remove the tablet. You still can’t just grab it and pull it up vertically, but you can grab the side of the tablet, slightly push back, and get the tablet off its dock without the entire setup moving around on a desk. There’s also much more grip in Wasserstein’s stand than Google’s dock.

As a relatively cheap addition, I think that Wasserstein’s Pixel Tablet stand is an absolute win – not that I’m surprised after using a near-identical accessory for Nest Hub Max for the past few years.

Wasserstein’s adjustable Pixel Tablet stand runs as little as $25, but price will vary by retailer. The “official” price is $39.99, but Lowe’s and Wasserstein’s website will discount it considerably.

