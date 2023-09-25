Google is removing basic HTML view from Gmail in 2024

Google has quietly announced that it will pull the plug on the basic HTML version of Gmail starting in 2024.

In an email to some users (as noted on HackerNews), Google confirmed that it would be shutting down the basic HTML version of Gmail starting in “early January” 2024. The exact date isn’t noted, but Google confirmed the same information on a support page highlighted by the blog TenFourFox (via Android Police).

The email sent to some users explains:

We’re writing to let you know that the Gmail Basic HTML view for desktop web and mobile web will be disabled starting early January 2024. The Gmail Basic HTML views are previous versions of Gmail that were replaced by their modern successors 10+ years ago and do not include full Gmail feature functionality.

The basic HTML version of Gmail has been lagging well behind when it comes to feature for years now. It lacks the filters that make Gmail super useful today, as well as the new AI features and so much more. Really, the only reason the option has continued to exist is for super-slow connections and old web browsers, as the basic HTML version is much less resource-intensive.

Also mentioned is the “mobile web” version, but this does not appear to be referring to the default mobile view of Gmail.com, which is not basic HTML, but rather the mobile version of the basic HTML view.

Accessing the basic HTML version is possible from Gmail’s loading screen, where a link to switch views is visible while your inbox loads. You can also manually view it using a direct link.

As for why Google is opting to kill of the HTML view right now, we really don’t know, The motivation could stem from the simple fact that this outdated view doesn’t show ads, but it seems unlikely that all that many people even use this view on a regular basis. Perhaps there are more features coming that wouldn’t work in HTML?

Regardless of the reason, it’s certainly a shame for the many niche use cases where accessing your email on a lightweight online client came in handy. If that describes you, you’ve got about four months to find an alternative.

