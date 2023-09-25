Google might throw in a free Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders again

According to a leaked advertisement, the Google Pixel Watch 2 might end up being a freebie for users who pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro, reviving a deal we’ve seen previously.

Leaker Kamila Wojciechowska posted to Twitter/X a single screenshot showing an official-looking ad for the Pixel 8 Pro where Google simply says:

Pre-order Pixel 8 Pro and get a Pixel Watch 2 on us.

That’s a great deal for buyers and great news as a price hike is expected for Google’s new flagship.

What this somewhat vague leak doesn’t tell us is where this pre-order perk will be available.

However, it seems very unlikely that it would be available in the United States. Google has historically been pretty limited on pre-order perks for Pixel devices in the States, with trade-in deals being as far as things really go from the Google Store. Some retailers and carriers have thrown in free Pixel Buds or $100/$200 gift cards with Google’s flagships, but a free smartwatch would be unprecedented outside of the Pixel Fold, which came with a free Pixel Watch.

Meanwhile, in Europe in the UK, perks of this level are commonplace. Just last year, Google gave away a free Pixel Watch with Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders (Pixel Buds for Pixel 7) in the UK and parts of Europe, and Pixel 6 series pre-orders came with free Bose headphones.

Rather, Google has been focusing freebies on the Pixel A-Series in the US. Pixel 6a pre-order buyers got a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series, while Pixel 7a came with the same offer plus a free case from the Google Store, and $50 discounts at retailers.

Most likely, based on that history, is that Google is offering this deal in the UK once again, but we certainly hope this deal makes it to the States.

