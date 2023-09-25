 Skip to main content

Google might throw in a free Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders again

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 25 2023 - 1:05 pm PT
7 Comments
google pixel 7 pro and pixel watch

According to a leaked advertisement, the Google Pixel Watch 2 might end up being a freebie for users who pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro, reviving a deal we’ve seen previously.

Leaker Kamila Wojciechowska posted to Twitter/X a single screenshot showing an official-looking ad for the Pixel 8 Pro where Google simply says:

Pre-order Pixel 8 Pro and get a Pixel Watch 2 on us.

That’s a great deal for buyers and great news as a price hike is expected for Google’s new flagship.

What this somewhat vague leak doesn’t tell us is where this pre-order perk will be available.

However, it seems very unlikely that it would be available in the United States. Google has historically been pretty limited on pre-order perks for Pixel devices in the States, with trade-in deals being as far as things really go from the Google Store. Some retailers and carriers have thrown in free Pixel Buds or $100/$200 gift cards with Google’s flagships, but a free smartwatch would be unprecedented outside of the Pixel Fold, which came with a free Pixel Watch.

Meanwhile, in Europe in the UK, perks of this level are commonplace. Just last year, Google gave away a free Pixel Watch with Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders (Pixel Buds for Pixel 7) in the UK and parts of Europe, and Pixel 6 series pre-orders came with free Bose headphones.

Rather, Google has been focusing freebies on the Pixel A-Series in the US. Pixel 6a pre-order buyers got a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series, while Pixel 7a came with the same offer plus a free case from the Google Store, and $50 discounts at retailers.

Most likely, based on that history, is that Google is offering this deal in the UK once again, but we certainly hope this deal makes it to the States.

More on Pixel 8:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.