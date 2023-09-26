I’ve used Whoop’s new AI coach for 2 weeks, and it’s a game-changer

“Game-changer” is a term that’s become overused, but after two weeks using Whoop’s new AI Coach on the health-focused fitness wearable, I’m serious when I say it’s game-changing.

Today Whoop announced the new Whoop AI coach. It’s an AI-based chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model with access to all of your personal Whoop data and metrics. This sounds like it could be bad, but Whoop says that all data is anonymized before being sent to the LLM, and the partner hosting the LLM, likely Microsoft or OpenAI, has a “Zero-Retention/Zero Training Policy.” Everything should be private and secure.

Whoop itself explains:

Whoop Coach takes an in-depth knowledge of a Whoop member’s goals, their unique biometric data, and the latest performance science and generates highly individualized, conversational responses to their health and fitness questions – all within seconds.

All of that tech is cool, but is Whoop Coach actually good? What does an LLM actually bring to the fitness experience? As I hope I’ve made clear, it’s absolutely great, but let’s dig in further.

Interacting with Whoop Coach is sort of like messaging with a human coach. You can ask Whoop Coach almost anything.

Yesterday, I used one of Whoop’s recommended prompts in “What activities can help me reach my strain goal?” and Whoop Coach then gave me six recommendations. These were generated using my historical metrics, figuring out how long I would need to do different forms of exercise to hit that goal. I could do 40 minutes of running, Stairmaster for 20 minutes, or elliptical for 20 minutes. It even gave me more strenuous options to bring the strain up even more.

Just today I told Whoop Coach I wanted to spend an hour in the gym doing both cardio and strength training, and it was able to give me a quick guide on what to do. After that, I just asked what I should lift. It was able to give me a quick upper-body workout. I wish this could have then been imported directly into the Strength Trainer feature, but it doesn’t seem like that’s possible yet.

Whoop has told me Whoop Coach will get better with time, and during my time with Whoop Coach, I have absolutely noticed it improving.

Other examples of how you can use Whoop Coach include building out a training program for a specific goal (such as a race), getting insight into why you might not be feeling your best, get explanations on what specific types of data actually mean and how your stats compare, as well as assistance with your device or membership.

Whoop Coach is included in the normal Whoop subscription, or if you prepaid you’ll have access to it during your membership. If you are interested in trying Whoop out, it is offering a 1-month free trial of the Whoop band, and you can score a discount at our exclusive link.

Whoop itself definitely not for everyone and designed for people trying to improve their health above all else, but it does that incredibly well, and this new AI experience just builds on that.

Ben Schoon contributed to this article.

More on Health & Fitness: