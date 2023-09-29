 Skip to main content

Apple Music 4.5 for Android getting new iOS 17-style widgets, more

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 29 2023 - 10:24 am PT
0 Comments

A big update to Apple Music that’s currently in beta adds new Android homescreen widgets from iOS 17, as well as other features from the latest iPhone and iPad release.

The “Now Playing” widget, previously known as the “Apple Music Player,” is mostly unchanged. However, “Recently Played” switches from a grid of cover art to a list that includes the name and artist. 

Meanwhile, there are two new widgets today from iOS 17:

  • Recommendations: Play Top Picks, New Releases, and other suggestions from Apple Music.
  • Top Charts: Play Top Charts based on a location or city of your choice.

These two homescreen objects can either use Apple Music’s red accent or what’s essentially Dynamic Color. In the widget customizer, Apple refers to this using “your device’s wallpaper will be used to set the color theme for Apple Music widgets.” Support for this is a long time coming, and somewhat matches how long it took the app to support the Android 13 media player.

Dynamic Color applies to everything and does not work on a per-widget basis. The setting also appears for Now Playing and Recently Played, but those widgets currently use blurred album artwork as their backgrounds.

All four widgets are live today, but keep in mind that this is a beta and there are some bugs.

Meanwhile, Apple Music 4.5 for Android, according to strings, is going to support three features form iOS 17 and future releases:

  • SharePlay in the Car: Everyone can play and control music, even from the back seat.
  • Suggested Songs in Playlists: Quickly add from a selection of songs designed to fit your playlist.
  • More to Favorite: Favorite songs, albums, and playlists, and they’ll appear in your library.

More on Apple Music:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music
Android widgets

Android widgets

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com