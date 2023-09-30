 Skip to main content

This is how emoji reactions in Gmail will work [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 30 2023 - 10:30 am PT
0 Comments
how to track packages gmail

It was discovered not long ago that Google is working on bringing emoji reactions to Gmail. The feature isn’t live just yet, but on Android, we can get an early look at the feature in action.

Hidden behind the scenes, emoji reactions are already working in the Gmail app. The feature can be enabled, as was highlighted by @AssembleDebug in a blog post, and is already working to a certain extent.

A new emoji reaction button appears in emails alongside the reply button. By default, it opens up with heart, party, thumbs up, laughing, praying/thank you, and smiley face emoji. However, a “+” button at the end allows users to select any emoji to react to the email. Once a reaction is picked, it appears at the bottom of the email.

Multiple reactions can be listed on a single email (though are said to be limited to 50 unique reactions).

For the user on the other end (at least if they don’t have emoji reactions in Gmail), the reaction appears as a separate email with a large depiction of that emoji in particular. Google says this will be the case for “others,” but Gmail users are intended to see the reaction as a part of the email and not as a separate reply.

Gmail users will see your reaction in the original message. Others will see it as a reply email.

It’s unclear when Google intends to roll out emoji reactions on Gmail, but the fact that the functionality is working behind the scenes in the Android app makes it pretty clear this is coming sooner rather than later.

More on Gmail:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Gmail

Gmail

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.