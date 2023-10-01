 Skip to main content

Google updates Individual Contact widget with more Material You

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 1 2023 - 11:03 am PT
1 Comment

Google is updating the Individual Contact Android widget it introduced earlier this year to bring more Material You flourishes.

The smallest configurations — 1×1 and 2×1 — just show a circular profile image. At 3×1, you have a pill that adds a calling and messaging shortcut, while 4×1 and 5×1 shows the contact’s name. 

The oblong shape certainly fits Material You better than the previous rounded rectangle, but the loss of the iconic circle with two shortcuts at the top-right and bottom-left is somewhat unfortunate. That shape is still in use by YouTube Music’s Turntable — which unfortunately doesn’t spin — and Google Clock’s Stopwatch. 

When you increase the height, you get a rectangular widget with the name in the top-left corner and the same shortcuts at the bottom. If you go wider, the Dynamic Color-themed buttons are located in the bottom-right corner. Able to take over an entire homescreen, it results in a very accessible layout that’s ideal for some users.

You’re able to quickly change the contact by holding down on the widget and tapping the pencil icon in the bottom-right corner.

Old vs. new

Google Contacts widgets

The updated Individual Contact widget is rolling out with version 4.17 of Google Contacts. It joins the recent spate of new features and quality-of-life improvements to the app.

