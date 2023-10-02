Android 14 rolling out to Pixel on October 4, according to carrier

In a repeat of the schedule from two years ago, Google looks to be rolling out Android 14 on the same day as the Pixel 8 launch event.

According to Telus, “Android U” has an “Approx date” of Wednesday, October 4. The Canadian carrier says this update is coming to the Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 4a.

Everything about the last device on that list is correct. The Pixel 4a is no longer getting OS updates and was never eligible for the Android 14 Beta. The carrier says “All dates are approximate and subject to change,” and that to “Please note posted dates reflect when the update is targeted for release but can take a few weeks to roll out to all devices.”

This Software Update Schedule list was updated on September 29.

Many expected the upcoming OS to hit stable in early September. Instead, Google looks to be rolling out Android 14 on the same day it unveils the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The last time this happened was with Android 12 and the Pixel 6. That update with a Material You overhaul warranted the later release. From what we have today, Android 14 is not that big of a release and doesn’t feature major changes.

Announcing new phones and software on the same day is somewhat overwhelming from a news perspective, but does give existing owners something to immediately experience.

Android 14 Beta 5.3 was the last preview on September 6 before Google started testing Android 14 QPR1. Even though the stable release is not out yet, Google has to start testing the next Quarterly Platform Release in order to hit a December launch.