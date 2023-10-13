 Skip to main content

Chromecast with Google TV 4K update brings July 2023 security patch

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | Oct 13 2023 - 11:48 am PT
1 Comment
Google is rolling out an update for the Chromecast with Google TV (4K), bringing the dongle up to the July 2023 Android security patch.

According to an official support page, a new update is rolling out now for the Chromecast with Google TV, the first patch since July. While Google has only formally shared the details of the update this week, some on Reddit have reported seeing the patch as early as late August.

Bumping from STTE.230319.008.H1 to STTE.230615.004, the Chromecast with Google TV stays on Android 12 rather than upgrading to Android 14. Earlier this year, the company noted that the TV variant of Android 13 had been “retired” in favor of one based on Android 14.

Google notes that the new version includes the July 2023 Android security patch along with the standard mention of “Bug fixes and performance improvements.” Curiously, whereas the 4K and HD models of Chromecast were previously on the same version number, the more affordable model has seemingly not yet been updated.

You can check for updates for your Chromecast with Google TV by going to Settings > System > About > System update.

Meanwhile, evidence continues to point to Google preparing a next-generation Chromecast with Google TV. At the beginning of this year, our APK Insight team spotted signs of a new Chromecast in the works, while a graphic in the Android TV 14 Beta seemingly revealed what the new dongle’s remote would look like.

More on Chromecast with Google TV:

