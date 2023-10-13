Samsung expands its Android 14 beta to Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Galaxy S21

Android 14 is now available on Google Pixel phones, but still in beta for Samsung devices. This week, Samsung continues to expand its offering, now with support for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy S21 series in new regions.

Samsung’s beta program for One UI 6.0 kicked off back in August for the Galaxy S23 series, and has since expanded to the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and more.

This week, Samsung is bringing Android 14 beta updates to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, its 2022 foldables. The update was spotted by SamMobile, and appears to only be live in South Korea at the moment. It’s expected, however, that it will show up in the US and other markets in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, in the US, the same beta program is now live for the Galaxy S21 series. Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra users can sign up for Android 14 beta access via the Samsung Members app, with the update arriving via an OTA update as it has for other devices.

Samsung is quickly moving along with its Android 14 beta, and if last year serves as any indication, we could see stable updates arriving basically any day now.

