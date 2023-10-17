 Skip to main content

Google Clock 7.6 centers the time, preps Pixel Watch alarm sync

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 17 2023 - 8:28 am PT
Google is rolling out version 7.6 of its Clock app on Android, and it reveals works on letting you sync alarms between your phone and Pixel Watch.

In Clock Settings, you’ll see a new “Alarm sync” toggle that is already available. However, as of this morning, attempting to turn it on just returns a “Check the Google Pixel Watch app to pair a Pixel Watch with this phone” error, so this integration isn’t live yet.

Once it is, you will “see all your alarms on both devices.”

Your alarms can automatically sync between your Pixel phone and watch. By default, synced alarms will ring based on which device you’re using. You can go to Settings to deselect “adaptive ringing.”

Edits made on one device will be reflected on the other after syncing. You will be able to “unsync alarms” after the fact, as well as continue to keep the phone and watch alarms working separately.

This follows the Pixel Watch 2 and Wear OS 4 introducing the ability to sync Do Not Disturb and Bedtime mode across phone and wearable.

Version 7.5 vs 7.6

Meanwhile, version 7.6 makes one obvious visual change to the Clock tab, where the time and date at the top of the screen are now center-aligned instead of left-aligned. 

Google Clock 7.6 is rolling out via the Play Store, but not yet widely available. As of today, the weather integration on QPR1 appears to have been pulled again.

