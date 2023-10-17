WhatsApp makes its move over to passkeys for Android

WhatsApp is the latest service to make the switch to passkeys, ditching passwords for a seamless login.

It’s understandable why passkeys are becoming more common among websites and services online. Passwords can be complex, but many reuse or simplify passwords so they’re more easily memorable, rendering them less secure. Passkeys completely omit that flaw, opting to utilize something you can’t forget – your face or fingerprint. Passkeys can also be based on a PIN, but most devices will allow users to use facial or biometric recognition.

WhatsApp’s implementation is no different. The company has announced via X/Twitter that WhatsApp on Android will be able to utilize passkeys for easier login.

Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys 🔑 only your face, finger print, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account pic.twitter.com/In3OaWKqhy — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 16, 2023

The post notes that you’ll be able to use your face, fingerprint, or PIN to enter the messaging app. Some, like myself, were used to the six-digit entry PIN if the app wasn’t opened for a while. Now, though, a simple face scan or fingerprint read will open the app. Of course, phones that don’t have those capabilities will be able to use passkeys in their PIN format. Other phones, like the Google Pixel 8 Pro, will be positioned to use any option.

A connected phone number will still need to be verified, presumably at first launch or after a period. Beyond that, a simple passkey entry into the WhatsApp app will do fine.

We’re not seeing this new login method yet, and WhatsApp hasn’t made mention of a rollout date. The update could be servers-side and require no app update, or it could be packed into a new version that isn’t available yet. Either way, passkeys can’t come fast enough.