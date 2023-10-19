Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1 rolling out with Pixel bug fixes

Exactly two weeks after the previous release, Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1 is rolling out today with a handful of bug fixes, but the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro aren’t getting updated right away.

There are just three fixes for Pixel devices, which are getting U1B2.230922.010 today with the October 2023 security patch:

Fixed issues with biometric authentication, such as an issue that sometimes prevented the under-display fingerprint sensor from activating while always-on display features were enabled.

Fixed an issue where, in some cases after swapping SIM cards on a device, the device couldn’t connect to cellular service.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

Google says the “Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will receive this update at a later time.” The initial Beta 2 update rolled out a week ago.

The OTA and factory images are now available, while the on-device OTA is also rolling out immediately (66MB on the Pixel Fold and 7 Pro).