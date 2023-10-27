 Skip to main content

Samsung shows off a crazy new zoom video feature that uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 27 2023 - 9:05 am PT
Qualcomm this week announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with a big focus on the chip’s new AI capabilities, and with a new teaser posted this week, Samsung has directly confirmed that it will be using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and leveraging that AI for an incredible new zoom feature.

On YouTube, Samsung shared a brief video showing off “ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace,” a new feature for the company’s 200MP camera sensor, which uses AI to track a subject in video and zoom in on the subject while simultaneously capturing a full-size video too. It’s an impressive idea, especially for the shown use-case of a sporting event.

Samsung explains on its website:

Until now, users have had to focus on a moving subject when shooting a video themselves. But with ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace, the camera quickly finds even a fast-moving subject and tracks and follows it, ensuring that it is not missed during filming. Additionally, videos can be shot with less screen shake. Because ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace takes charge of tasks involved in tracking moving subjects while filming, you can enjoy the scene in front of them with your own eyes.

And while this feature is largely dependent on having a super-high resolution camera sensor – Samsung specifically says this is only for 200MP sensors – it also gets help from the AI chops of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Samsung says the technology is “accelerated” by Qualcomm’s new AI engine.

Of course, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the logical place that we’ll see this new feature debut, as the device is expected to offer both a 200MP camera as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, at least in some regions.

