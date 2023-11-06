 Skip to main content

YouTube app is testing a new button to start playing random videos

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 6 2023 - 8:05 am PT
2 Comments

In what seems to be a test, YouTube is testing a new button that lets you start playing random videos on your phone or tablet.

The power of YouTube lies not only in its absolutely gigantic collection of the web’s content, but also in its recommendation engine. But, for users who just want to get content going without picking through a ton of options, a new button is starting to show up which makes it all a mystery.

As spotted by Android Police, a black button in YouTube’s mobile app allows users to start playing YouTube Shorts at random.

This is a bit redundant given that there’s a Shorts button in the bottom bar that’s much more obvious, but it’s not the first time YouTube has played around with this idea. A while back, a Reddit thread showed off a “Can’t decide what to watch?” widget in the home page which opened up random videos in the same viewing style as Shorts, but with full-length videos, with the caption “try a new way to discover videos.”

The folks at Android Police saw the same option, with videos under 20 minutes being shown in the clip below.

It’s unclear how widely this is being tested – we’re not seeing either option on our end – but it’s a nice addition nonetheless. If you’re seeing this, let us know in the comments below.

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.