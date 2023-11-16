Chromebook Plus getting 3D billboard in Times Square with Cyberpunk 2077 promo

Following the announcement in October, Chromebook Plus is heading into its first holiday shopping season and Google is promoting the gaming aspects in Times Square with a billboard.

This billboard, which goes live November 18, is a collaboration between Google, Cyberpunk 2077, and Nvidia GeForce Now meant to highlight cloud gaming on the Chromebook Plus.

The activation will highlight the power of Chromebook Plus and its ability to deliver a powerful cloud gaming experience with 1000’s of games to play, to show people they can game more than they thought they could.

It’s also meant to “celebrate the newly released spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, as well as the free Update 2.0 to the base game.” In fact, there will be a clue in the billboard as part of an in-game puzzle:

…will encourage viewers to “crack the code,” revealing a secret easter egg hidden in the creative, continuing a long line of clues to the passionate fanbase who have been collectively taking part in solving a secret riddle that has had players guessing for 3 years. Players have been looking for hints across multiple games, solved logic and math puzzles, and have found unique in-game experiences. And now, they’ve been given one more clue following the free 2.0 game update

This 3D billboard is something Google previously used to promote Assistant and YouTube Music on Samsung’s Z Flip 4 in 2022.

Besides this physical display in New York, there will be “multiple owned and earned media channels including brand and partner social and YouTube.”

Before the “Plus” devices, “Gaming Chromebooks” was Google’s big hardware push with 120Hz screens and RGB keyboards. The vast majority of those gaming-focused ChromeOS devices are now part of Chromebook Plus.

The experience was created in partnership with Territory Studio and EssenceMediacom, via its Media Futures Group (MFG) team.

