Google opens up access to AI-powered NotebookLM

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 16 2023 - 9:02 am PT
Announced at I/O 2023 as “Project Tailwind,” Google today is opening up access to NotebookLM, its AI-first notebook that lets you ask questions about information that users provide.

To use NotebookLM, you upload notes, articles, and other text — up to 10 with 50,000 words per source maximum — from Google Drive, which includes Google Docs and PDFs. Those two limitations are because of the early access program and something that was increased/expanded since the initial July preview

Google says, “NotebookLM can explain, organize, remember, or riff on whatever information you give to it.” It will automatically identify major themes and suggest questions “to help you understand your sources” based on chat history.

NotebookLM – the “LM” stands for language model – lets you share notebooks with other people, which is useful for group projects, from the top-right corner.

Google NotebookLM start

You can find an official Onboarding and FAQ document here. As a tip, Google notes how “you can focus the NotebookLM Al on a single source, or you can focus it on all the sources in your notebook, just by toggling the “source focus” button in the chat box.”

As of today, we’re seeing several accounts that signed up for the waitlist earlier this year get access to NotebookLM, suggesting that Google is ready for wider testing. To join the waitlist, sign up via Google Labs.

