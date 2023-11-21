You can switch from iPad to Pixel Tablet practically for free at Best Buy

Apple’s iPad is a compelling tablet, but if you’re trying to move over to an Android ecosystem, Google’s Pixel Tablet is one of the best options. The package is already discounted to $399 for the holidays, but Best Buy is making the deal even better with some excellent trade-in values towards a Pixel Tablet.

Google’s Pixel Tablet is, as our Abner Li put it in his review earlier this year, a fundamentally good Android tablet. Google’s software experience translates well to the bigger screen, and the added utility in the speaker dock gives the tablet a purpose outside of normal apps and games. And, if you’ve been toying with the switch from Apple’s ecosystem over to Google’s, it’s also the tablet that makes the most sense to pair with a Pixel smartphone.

Over on the Google Store, though, there are no trade-in options towards a Pixel Tablet, meaning you’d be stuck paying full price (or the discounted $399 Black Friday price, at least).

Best Buy, however, has some solid trade-in offers towards the Pixel Tablet.

Paired with the current $399 starting price (or $499 for the 256GB model), Best Buy will sell you a Pixel Tablet with upwards of $400 in trade-in values for specific devices, including Apple’s iPad. In many cases, you can trade over from an iPad to a Pixel Tablet practically for free.

As of November 21, here are the trade-in values available. Do keep in mind that Best Buy won’t process a trade-in if the value of the device being traded is higher than the device being purchased. Best Buy’s trade-in tool is also a little weird about specific iPad models, not listing iPad Pros with specific generations for instance, so your results may vary in the process. We’ve also rounded up a few prices for some Android tablets.

Best Buy trade-in value towards Pixel Tablet (11/21) iPad Pro 11-inch $425 iPad Pro 12.9-inch $525 iPad Air (5th Generation) $260 iPad (9th Generation) $185 iPad Mini (Latest Generation) $285 Lenovo Tab P11 $30 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $175 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 $105 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e $65 Amazon Fire HD 10.1 (2019) $5 Amazon Fire 7 $5

You can buy the Pixel Tablet at Best Buy with these trade-in offers, or via Amazon and other retailers if you’re looking to pay full price.

More on Pixel Tablet: