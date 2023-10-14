Pixel Fold and Tablet get new ‘Minerals’ wallpaper collection [Download]

Google photographed “Minerals” for the default Pixel 8 and 8 Pro backgrounds, and a slightly different version of that wallpaper collection is now available on the Pixel Fold and Tablet.

The Pixel Fold just gets four squarish wallpapers split between light and dark: Calcite and Sphalerite. This translates to how the foldable is available in Obsidian and Porcelain. They are once again photographed by Andrew Zuckerman.

There are eight on the Pixel Tablet: Danburite, Ilvaite, Barite, and Dioptase. They are much more colorful, and available in widescreen variants.

Sculpted over thousands of years

The Pixel 8 series has 16 wallpapers in the same collection: Hematite (black), Selenite (tan), Fluorite (blue), Apophyllite (green), Fluorite (purple), Fluorite (green), Halite (coral), Barite (blue).

On the Pixel Tablet and Fold, today’s Minerals wallpaper addition complements the “Feathers” collection, and follows Google adding more of the existing Living Universe live backgrounds last month.

Despite the availability of emoji and generative AI backgrounds, Google will in all likelihood continue making defaults for every Pixel generation, and has rolled out a handful of new wallpapers in recent weeks.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.