Galaxy S22 series sees stable release of One UI 6

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Nov 20 2023 - 8:37 am PT
After a lengthy process of waiting for One UI 6 to become available for every user on the Galaxy S22, Samsung is finally releasing the stable version of its latest OS to each device in that generational lineup.

The Galaxy S23 was the first generation of devices to see the stable version of One UI 6. It initially began rollout in several countries throughout the globe, with a curious detour taken around the US and Korea, with the latter being the base of operations for Samsung. Several days ago, One UI 6 started debuting on phones in these regions, marking a rollout for the Galaxy S23 series.

The lineup before it is the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra – the Galaxy S22 is the only device of the three to have already seen signs of the full release last week. Now, all three Galaxy S22 devices are getting the prized update to One UI 6 in full (via SamMobile).

This Android 13 release is beginning in Europe, with some users based in the Netherlands stating that they have the stable version of the OS.

If this launch follows the same path that the S23 took globally, we’ll see the device with One UI 6 in some Asia and European countries before it eventually comes to the US and Korea. That timeline took almost a month, so we could see the same process with the Galaxy S22 series.

Many other devices still lie in beta, with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series still sunning One UI 6 beta. It’s unknown when those devices will move on into a stable build, though we assume it’ll be some time before Samsung announces the Galaxy S24 lineup in late January next year.

