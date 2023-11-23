Google Pixel Watch hits $200, Galaxy SmartTag 2 $22, Chromebook Plus, more

The best price ever is now live on the Google Pixel Watch, headlining all of the best Thanksgiving Day deals at $200. There’s also a rare chance to save on Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy SmartTag 2 at its new $22 low, as well as a collection of Chromebook Plus discounts from $269. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Watch is an even better value at $200

If you thought that the fall Prime Day discount on Google’s original Pixel Watch was a good value, just wait until you see today’s price. Amazon is now offering the smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. It would more regularly set you back $350 and is now dropping down to the best price we have ever seen. This is $150 off and even more importantly than that, undercuts the previous Amazon sale price by an extra $10. Our hands-on review explores just how all of the fitness tracking tech stacks up for daily use, as for how it compares to the new second-generation model.

Google Pixel Watch is the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech.

Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy SmartTag 2 at $22

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 for $22. This normally fetching $30, and is now dropping to the best price we have ever seen. It’s 27% off, and on top of marking only the third discount since launching earlier in the fall, is beating our previous mention by an extra $2. Today’s discount also applies to both the white and black designs for the first time, too. You can also score a 4-pack of the new Galaxy SmartTags 2 for $70 – dropping from $100 to mark the best price yet. We broke down what’s new over in our coverage.

Samsung’s new second-generation item finder just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

Save on new Chromebook Plus models

Best Buy is offering up the best prices to date across a collection of new Chromebook Plus models. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the new ASUS 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus marked down to$299. It normally fetches $499, and is now clocking in at a new all-time low. This is only the second discount so far, and is now $200 off. It’s an extra $100 under our previous mention of the launch discount, too.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums, and that’s even more true now that the best discounts of the year are live. As it tends to do every year, the company has launched a Black Friday sale across all of its latest models, helping you clean up the mess of the holidays. There are deep discounts on everything from new flagship models to entry-level autonomous cleaning solutions and everything in between.

Wrap up some new smart home gear with Aqara deals

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your Assistant smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of Zigbee hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Assistant setup. There are quite a few notable offers, but everything is down to its lowest price of the year.

Motion Sensor P1: $17 (Reg. $25)

Presence Sensor FP2: $62 (Reg. $83)

Door and Window Sensor P2: $21 (Reg. $30)

Water Leak sensor: $14 (Reg. $19)

Keeping your home clean during the holidays can be a nearly impossible feat sometimes, but Eureka is stepping in to help with the cause. Right now, you can shop some of its most popular vacuums – of both the robotic and stick varieties – each of which is down to the best prices of the year. All of these discounts will be live through Thanksgiving week and can be found right here.

