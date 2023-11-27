 Skip to main content

Google Assistant ‘animal of the day’ going the way of the dodo

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 27 2023 - 12:53 pm PT
Google Assistant has been winding down or consolidating features, especially voice experiences, over the past year, and the latest victim is the whimsical “animal of the day” command.

Starting today (November 27), the beloved “animal of the day” Google Assistant command “will no longer be available.” This simple feature provides several facts and plays a short clip of the creature, while a picture is shown on Smart Displays and phones.

The last animal/insect of the day is the cricket. Google telegraphed this removal in recent weeks when people triggered the command, but you will still be able to ask Assistant questions about animals (“Where does a fox live?”).

Some people, including parents that have made asking Google Assistant for the day’s animal a routine, are dismayed by this feature, which is several years old, going away. I don’t particularly blame them as this seems like an awfully small thing for Google to not maintain given the amount of joy it offers. (I’m somewhat curious if this has anything to do with the Actions on Google deprecation earlier this year.) While not quite an easter egg, it did provide Assistant with a sense of whimsy that’s certainly not as prevalent as before

Again, this removal is far from consequential in the long run, but it’s always to have ingrained routines change.

