Motorola Razr+ gets new special edition ‘Peach Fuzz’ color, and it’s still $699

The Motorola Razr+ was one of the best foldables of 2023, and now it’s getting a new color option. Available now, the Motorola Razr+ is launching in Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year, “Peach Fuzz.”

Shipping later this month, the “Peach Fuzz” Motorola Razr+ is designed to match the Pantone Color of the Year for 2024. The color, which has warm tones of brown and pink, makes up the faux leather back of the Razr+ as well as the side rails. Pantone branding is also added in the hinge.

Motorola and Pantone explain the color in a blog post:

The Pantone Color of the Year, announced by the Pantone Color Institute, is an educational program reflecting on the symbolic nature of color. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year program with the chosen color PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. A velvety gentle peach hue, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz has a cozy, tender essence that embodies feelings of togetherness, community and collaboration.

Alongside the Motorola Razr+ (and Razr 40 Ultra), “Peach Fuzz” will also be available on the Motorola Edge 40 Neo which is launching in Europe soon with a mid-range package that includes a 6.55-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7030, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for this new special edition of the Motorola Razr+, “Peach Fuzz” will be exclusively available via Motorola.com for the same $999 retail price that the foldable has held since its Summer 2023 launch. However, it’s currently on sale for just $699, which is an absolute bargain. That price is available at other retailers too, but only Motorola’s site has “Peach Fuzz.”

What do you think of the new color? Personally, I’m not a huge fan, especially coming off of the last Color of the Year, the vibrant Viva Magenta that the Razr+ is already sold in.

