 Skip to main content

Video Boost on the Pixel 8 Pro has to be turned on for each recording; here’s how [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 11 2023 - 6:30 pm PT
1 Comment
google pixel 8 pro camera

Video Boost on the Pixel 8 Pro promises better quality for your recordings thanks to processing up in the cloud. Here’s how to turn on the feature and how to switch between recordings.

Rolling out slowly to Pixel 8 Pro this week, Video Boost records a second “RAW-ish” file, as Google describes it, which captures additional data and is offloaded to Google Photos for processing once you’ve backed it up to the cloud. As such, you are required to be signed into a Google account, and you’ll need storage space for the video file as well. Once the video is backed up, the local file on your device is deleted.

To turn on Video Boost, you’ll need to open the Pixel Camera app. The feature is, for now, exclusive to Pixel 8 Pro. Once in the app, switch to video mode and tap on the Settings icon in the lower left corner. From there, the second option from the top will be “Video Boost,” which you can toggle on or off.

But, importantly, Video Boost won’t stay turned on.

The feature has to be turned on for every single new recording you make, assuming the camera app was closed in between recordings (even if you only locked the phone).

Late last week, Google offered details on how the whole process works and some of its limitations, including that it has a 10-minute limit.

Video Boost is still rolling out in limited capacity to Pixel 8 Pro owners. Notably, when you first get the feature, a pop-up will appear when you go to shoot a video clip, but the feature has to be manually enabled for every video.

More on Google Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.