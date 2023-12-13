Samsung reveals the first two Galaxy A phones with funky ‘Key Island’ design

Samsung just announced the Galaxy A25 and A15 in Vietnam. Both phones feature a truly odd design feature Samsung calls the “Key Island.”

Samsung’s Galaxy A25 and A15 sit at the company’s lower end of the device spectrum. That isn’t to say these devices don’t deserve attention. Samsung has a recent track record of developing smartphones that bring much value, even at the lower end of the offering list.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy A25 and A15 both feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, which is already a huge improvement over the A24. Both phones also feature a 3-camera array, with the highest megapixel count coming in at 50MP. The A25 can handle a little more with OIS built into the camera trio.

The Galaxy A25 leaked in some capacity back in June. However, those renders failed to show off a controversial new design choice Samsung seems to be trialing. On the right side of the device, where the buttons sit, Samsung is incorporating something it calls a “Key Island.”

The Key Island is simply a raised edge along the side of the phone that starts and stops on either side of the power and volume keys. Around the entirety of the device, the frame is squared off with small corners. At the Key Island, the raised section is rounded, with chamfered edges to blend it back into the main framing.

Samsung doesn’t say much about this new design feature, and we have just a few questions as to what its true purpose is. Is it possible Smasung just changed the power and volume keys for the foreseeable future? Probably not, but it’s an interesting choice nonetheless.

Meanwhile, the new Key Island’s unique embossed border design with 4 reasonably rounded edges creates a firm yet comfortable grip.

Samsung might also be trying to key in on the buzzword popularity associated with Apple’s “Dynamic Island.” In this case, the island has nothing to do with the screen or any feature therein – it simply refers to the figurative island that the keys now sit on. It is a very lonely island.

The Galaxy A15 and A25 are launching in Vietnam on December 16. The A15 will be priced at VND 4,990,000, and the A25 will sit at VND 6,590,000.