Samsung Galaxy A25 leaks, and it’s exactly the same as the Galaxy A24

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jun 28 2023 - 9:31 am PT
galaxy a25

It’s expected Samsung will continue the Galaxy A series lineup with the Galaxy A25 later in the year. This unreleased entry-level device sees little to no design change as new high-res renders leak online prior to launch.

The Galaxy A25 is set to be the next affordable device to enter the market, with an expected launch later in 2023; however, that doesn’t mean we’ll skip right over the leaks.

Today, high-definition leaks surfaced online (via Giznext and OnLeaks) showcasing the entire outward-facing design of the Galaxy A25, which doesn’t seem to stray from the previous generation in the slightest. According to the official-looking renders, we should see essentially the same device with slightly altered year-over-year specs.

The phone itself looks to come in at 162 x 77.5 x 8.3 mm, which is roughly the same footprint the A24 took up. The screen is also similar at 6.44 inches corner-to-corner with a slightly larger bezel toward the bottom of the display. Volume rockers on the side look unchanged, and the A25 is set to keep the power button fingerprint reader.

The rear contains an identical array of three cameras, which we can’t imagine will improve on the 50MP, 5MP, 2MP setup of the previous model. Currently, the camera specifications are unknown, but seeing as this is an entry-level phone, there likely won’t be big changes.

The Galaxy A25’s launch date is unknown, as are many details other than the general design language – if these leaks prove true. One key takeaway is that the Galaxy A24 proved to be valuable simply for its longevity, which we’d imagine would carry over into the Galaxy A25.

