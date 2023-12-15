Gmail adds more prominent ‘Unsubscribe’ button on the web

In October, Google announced that it would require bulk senders to add a one-click unsubscribe button in the body of emails. Gmail is now making its “Unsubscribe” button much more prominent.

On the web, we’re seeing this blue button next to the sender name, verification checkmark (if supported), and email address. This replaces the more subtle version introduced in 2014 that just uses gray text and an underline.

Tapping has you confirm the action before Google “unsubscribe[s] for you by sending an email from your email account.”

This shortcut also appears from your inbox when you hover over a message. It appears at the right before Archive, Delete, etc. for a very fast way to tame your emails.

Gmail for Android has long placed its Unsubscribe button in the top overflow menu, while that option is sometimes also offered when you mark a conversation as spam on the web. We expect this bigger “Unsubscribe” button to also make its way to Gmail for Android and iOS.

Be sure to reload Gmail to see this feature.

