Samsung’s December update is available for these devices

Samsung’s last software patch of 2023 is rolling out now and addresses a few security vulnerabilities on its phones. That Samsung December update is currently available for these Galaxy devices.

What’s new in Samsung’s December security update

Software security updates differ from Android updates in that they don’t typically contain changes to the UI or have any bearing on how the device operates under Android. Instead, security updates are simply meant to address a vast number of security flaws that can appear regularly.

In the December security update from Samsung, a total of 75 different vulnerabilities have been addressed by both the OEM and Google. Within the subset of vulnerabilities addressed by Google’s team, seven were marked as critical fixes, while the rest were marked as high priority.

On Samsung’s side, nine of the 16 fixes were determined to be critical fixes. Some of these individual patch components address apps like AR Emoji, Smart Clip, and even the Contacts app. Those issues are all fixed with the December update.

This update also comes as the first update for a few devices to come after the One UI 6 rollout.

Samsung still seems to prioritize its more mainstream products. For instance, the Galaxy S23 series was the first to see the December security update from Samsung. Beyond that, budget phones like the A14 have also been granted a full vulnerability sweep.

The following devices are the current phones to have received Smasung’s December update in some capacity. As more devices appear, we’ll keep the list updated with every up-to-date Galaxy phone.

Galaxy S series

The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra received the December update first. This is only natural considering they’re the most popular devices Samsung makes available, even when compared to the growing foldable lineup Samsung has been pushing for years.

We expect devices like the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S2 Ultra to get the December security update soon.

Galaxy S23/S23+ – S91XU1UES2BWKA US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S23/S23+ – S916USQS2BWKA US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S23 Ultra – S91XU1UES2BWKA US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S22 – S901U1UES3DWL1 US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S21/S21+ – G996USQS9FWL2 US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S21 Ultra – G998USQS9FWL2 US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S20/S20+ – G986USQS8HWK1 US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S20 Ultra – G988USQS8HWK1 US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S20 FE – G781USQSEHWK2 US: Available on carrier-unlocked



Galaxy Z Fold/Flip series

The Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lineup is picking up speed. It maintains the title as the best-built foldable lineup and continues to receive updates on a regular basis, as it should. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was the first foldable to see the Samsung December update.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946U1UES1BWKI US: Available for carrier-unlocked

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – F731U1UES1BWKI US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936U1UEU3EWL1 US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy Z Fold 2 – F916U1SQS5KWK1 US: Available for carrier-unlocked



Galaxy Note series

The Galaxy Note series is, as far as Samsung is considered, a dated lineup. No new Note devices will see the light of day, and existing ones are simply running low on time before Android updates and security patches are no longer available.

The Galax Note 20 is one of the Note series devices that continues to get updates. The December security update brings the same vulnerability fixes to the Note 20 as other Galaxy devices.

Galaxy Note 20 – N98XU1UES6HWK1 US: Available on carrier-unlocked



Galaxy A/M/F series

Galaxy A, M, and F series devices are considered the budget options, though the A series has proven in recent years that it can somewhat contend with some of Samsung’s more expensive options. So far, the Galaxy A14 and A52 have received the Samsung December update.

Galaxy A14 – A146U1UES5BWK7 US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy A52 – A525FXXS6DWK2

Galaxy A52s – A528BXXS5FWL4