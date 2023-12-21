Google Messages Magic Compose starts rolling out internationally

Announced at I/O 2023, Google started rolling out Magic Compose at the end of May. After initially being limited to the US, Magic Compose in Google Messages is now seeing some international availability.

Once available, Magic Compose appears to the left of the old compose UI, or after the emoji shortcut on the redesigned text field, which should be seeing wider availability in the beta channel.

After you tap the pencil and sparkle icon, Magic Compose will send up to 20 of your previous messages, emojis, reactions, and URLs to Google to generate relevant and contextual suggestions.

Messages with attachments, voice messages, and images aren’t sent to Google servers, but image captions and voice transcriptions may be sent.

Google then “discards the messages from the servers.” They are not stored or used “to train machine learning models.”

Users get a list of suggestions, and selecting one will place it in the text field. If you’re already written something, launching Magic Compose will let you change it with one of seven styles: Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, or Short.

At launch, this feature was “only available in English on Android phones with US SIM cards.” In the past week or so, we had reports of it being available in France and the UK. You still have to be in the Play Store betas for Google Messages and Carrier Services, signed into your Google Account, and over 18.

Google One Premium members “have priority access as more spots become available.”

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.