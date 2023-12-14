Google Messages rolling out text field redesign with shortcuts bar [U]

As we previously enabled, Google Messages is beginning to roll out a redesign of the compose text field that features a dedicated shortcuts bar.

Update 12/14: The new message field is seeing wider availability for those in the beta program. Despite the standalone button, the redesigned voice recorder with Voice Moods is not yet rolled out for most users. The same can be said of Custom Bubbles and Profiles.

Original 12/2: Historically, the RCS/Text message field takes up the right two-thirds of your screen and expands to hide the “plus,” gallery, and Magic Compose buttons as you enter more text. At the other end, you get emoji and voice memo shortcuts.

Google Messages is now switching to a left-aligned text field with an emoji button up first. You then get Magic Compose, gallery (which has a new icon), and the plus, which is now on the opposite end. The voice recorder, which is getting thoroughly revamped with Moods, is now its own separate button outside the pill.

As some have pointed out, it’s somewhat odd that the text field is aligned to the left when the messages you send continue to appear at the right.

Meanwhile, when you start typing, there’s a new UI that’s split into two lines. The text field is at the top, while a bar keeps all the shortcuts on the same strip. This makes for a slightly more complex/heavy interface that might take some time to adjust to.

Some users in the Google Messages beta are already seeing this text field redesign with the dedicated bar, but it is not yet widely rolled out, which is also the case with the other functionality Google announced earlier this week.

