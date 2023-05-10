 Skip to main content

Google Messages gaining AI-based ‘Magic Compose’

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | May 10 2023 - 11:40 am PT
During Google I/O 2023, it was announced that the Google Messages app is gaining a generative AI tool called “Magic Compose.”

We were able to get an early preview of Magic Compose last week, showing that the AI tool is able to create contextually-relevant replies. This alone brings a significant enhancement over the existing Smart Reply feature of Google Messages.

On top of that, though, Magic Compose can take an initial message as a prompt and rewrite it to fit a theme or style – including impractical styles like lyrics/poems and Shakespearean text.

Make conversations expressive, fun, and playful

