 Skip to main content

Google Messages giving RCS chats a background wallpaper

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 15 2023 - 8:38 pm PT
2 Comments

Google is rolling out a background wallpaper for RCS chats in Messages to help distinguish them from SMS/MMS conversations.

The Google Messages background for RCS consists of overlapping circles/bubbles, while Dynamic Color looks to be leveraged. This design is pretty prominent when your phone is using a light theme, but very subtle and barely visible in dark mode. It makes the message bubbles and the compose field, as well as any photos, stand out a great deal.

In the screenshots we’ve seen, the same pattern appears to be in use at this stage of the test/rollout. Hopefully, Google will offer a collection of different designs in the future, or even dynamically generate them for something more unique.

Google Messages RCS background
Google Messages RCS background

There are many ways Messages could take this, including syncing the background with the other person in the conversation. Google should also add an option to disable it entirely.

For comparison, WhatsApp has a “Wallpaper” feature that lets you set a photograph or solid color (with optional “Doodles”/illustrations) for conversations.

This way of differentiating RCS conversations joins the prompt in the compose field and the badge over user avatars in the conversation list. 

This rollout is separate from the upcoming Custom Bubbles feature that lets you pick from nine colors. Compared to the other expressive features announced at the start of this month, Google does not appear to have rolled out this customization option yet.

More on Google Messages:

Thanks, Philip

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Messages

Google Messages

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com