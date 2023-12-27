OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will launch in January [Video]

Following the debut of the OnePlus 12 in China earlier this month, OnePlus is gearing up for its next big product launches in January, and that’s now confirmed to include the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

Announced on Weibo, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be released, at least in China, on January 4. That’s the same date that the OnePlus Ace 3 (the Chinese version of the OnePlus 12R) will launch.

In a teaser post, OnePlus doesn’t say much about what the new earbuds will offer besides “flagship sound quality,” but we can see the new color options, which include black and blue, the same blue that leaked on OnePlus 12R. OnePlus instead focuses on a contest where it will be giving away a pair of the buds.

As for what’s changing, we really don’t know. Evan Blass leaked the earbuds in a little more depth, showing the box contents as well as a brief video that shows new touch controls for the volume as well as other tap gestures.

A leak from September suggested a 9-hour battery life, an improved ANC, but oddly slower charging.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched in January 2023 with new audio hardware and tuning by “Dynaudio” as well as support for Spatial Audio. In our review, we found the Spatial Audio and support for Google Fast Pair to be key points, even though the sound wasn’t particularly impressive. Those earbuds sell for $179, and it seems likely the new model will follow closely.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12 and other new products globally on January 23, and we’d expect these new earbuds to be a part of it.

Note: The lead image was edited using AI to fit a wider aspect ratio.

