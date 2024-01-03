 Skip to main content

Microsoft Edge is now an ‘AI Browser’ (and has been for a while)

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 3 2024 - 7:15 am PT
1 Comment
microsoft edge

Microsoft Edge is a solid, if slightly feature-bloated browser. But, now, Microsoft is calling Edge an “AI Browser” in its latest push for adding AI to everything.

It’s been highlighted this week that Microsoft Edge across Android and iOS is now called an “AI Browser” by Microsoft. The new tagline follows the name of the browser across both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, but doesn’t seem to be in place anywhere referring to the Windows browser.

This new tagline arrives following several big feature additions to Edge around AI, including integration with Copilot and, in turn, GPT-4.

Microsoft itself explains in Edge’s Play Store listing:

Microsoft Edge, your AI-powered browser, with Copilot built in to enhance your browsing experience. Empowered by GPT-4 , Copilot enables you to ask questions, refine searches, receive comprehensive summaries and create images with DALL-E 3. Microsoft Edge is a smarter way to browse, find, create and shop on the go.

This new tagline was highlighted last week in a semi-viral post on Twitter/X, but the change isn’t actually all that recent.

Looking at the Internet Archive, 9to5Google found that the new tagline was implemented as far back as November 18. And, even as far back as September, Microsoft used a variation on this, adding the tagline “Browse with AI.”

More on AI:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.