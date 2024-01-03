Microsoft Edge is now an ‘AI Browser’ (and has been for a while)

Microsoft Edge is a solid, if slightly feature-bloated browser. But, now, Microsoft is calling Edge an “AI Browser” in its latest push for adding AI to everything.

It’s been highlighted this week that Microsoft Edge across Android and iOS is now called an “AI Browser” by Microsoft. The new tagline follows the name of the browser across both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, but doesn’t seem to be in place anywhere referring to the Windows browser.

This new tagline arrives following several big feature additions to Edge around AI, including integration with Copilot and, in turn, GPT-4.

Microsoft itself explains in Edge’s Play Store listing:

Microsoft Edge, your AI-powered browser, with Copilot built in to enhance your browsing experience. Empowered by GPT-4 , Copilot enables you to ask questions, refine searches, receive comprehensive summaries and create images with DALL-E 3. Microsoft Edge is a smarter way to browse, find, create and shop on the go.

This new tagline was highlighted last week in a semi-viral post on Twitter/X, but the change isn’t actually all that recent.

Looking at the Internet Archive, 9to5Google found that the new tagline was implemented as far back as November 18. And, even as far back as September, Microsoft used a variation on this, adding the tagline “Browse with AI.”

More on AI:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram